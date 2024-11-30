KDE Ends November With More KWin Fixes & Other Polishing Ahead Of Plasma 6.3

KDE developers have wrapped up a busy November with many fixes and other refinements landing this last week of the month.KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly overview of all the interesting KDE developments for the week. Some of this week's highlights include:- Support for being able to temporarily disable KWin window rules without fully deleting them.- The User Switcher window now has a more sensible default height.- With Qt 6.0, resizing windows for Qt Quick based applications should now look "significantly better and smoother."- Qt 6.9 can now display color emoji interspersed with black-and-white text while using the default font settings in Plasma.- Fixed a KWin crash when running out of file descriptors on certain non-Intel GPU drivers.- KWin is now more robust against apps supplying faulty HDR metadata.- Plasma 6.2.5 is also now more robust against faulty widgets to hopefully avoid crashing.- Plasma 6.2.4 meanwhile is more robust against malformed .desktop files.

More details on all of the KDE changes for the week via blogs.kde.org