Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 18 April 2024 at 01:35 PM EDT. 14 Comments
LINUX GAMING
Changwoo Min with Igalia presented yesterday at Open-Source Summit North America on optimizing the kernel's scheduler for Linux gaming. Of course, the motivation is around Valve's Steam Deck but for Linux gaming at large to benefit too from this scheduler work to ideally yield less stuttering during gameplay.

The Igalia presentation focused on the impact the Linux scheduler has on stuttering during gaming and then how "sched_ext" can come into play as the BPF-based extensible scheduler framework. The sched_ext effort has been interesting for many reasons for extending the kernel scheduler via (e)BPF ranging from Canonical/Ubuntu exploring its possibilities, faster prototyping of new scheduler designs, to now showing positive results for Linux gaming with a new scheduler implementation.

LAVD presentation


The Latency-criticality Aware Virtual Deadline (LAVD) scheduler was the main technical focus of Changwoo Min's presentation. This deadline-based scheduler written in Rust for sched_ext has shown promising results. The LAVD scheduler was showing better or similar performance to EEVDF in the tests carried out by Igalia atop a Linux 6.9-rc1 based kernel when looking both at the average FPS and the 1% low frame rates.

LAVD gaming results


Those wishing to learn more about the LAVD scheduler exploration for Linux gaming can see the slide deck from OSS NA 2024 for those that weren't in Seattle for the conference. Those wanting to explore this LAVD scheduler can see scx_lavd on crates.io. It will be interesting to see what Valve ultimately decides to do around the scheduler for the Steam Deck / Steam OS and what further scheduler optimizations may still come about in the near-term.
14 Comments
Related News
FEX-Emu 2404 Optimization Can Take Memcpy From 2-3 GB/s To 88 GB/s
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Proposed "LibGodot" Lets You Embed Godot Game Engine Into Other Apps
OpenRazer 3.8 Brings Support For Newer Razer Devices On Linux
SDL 3.0 Will Now Prefer PipeWire Over PulseAudio
Lutris 0.5.17 Game Manager Brings Bug Fixes, Library Syncing & New Runners
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver