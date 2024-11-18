DXVK 2.5.1 Released To Fix A Major Regression & Other Bugs
DXVK 2.5 released one week ago with better video memory management handling, various Direct3D additions, and more. DXVK 2.5.1 is out today to fix a "major regression" as well as a few other bugs.
DXVK 2.5.1 fixes a major regression where anisotropic filtering (AF) would not work correctly within Direct3D 9 games. This is a regression since DXVK 2.4.1 and surprisingly this broken AF support for D3D9 games was shipped for weeks within proton Experimental before being noticed.
DXVK 2.5.1 also fixes build issues with DXVK-Native, build issues when using the latest LLVM Clang compiler, and working around a crash when high dynamic range (HDR) is enabled for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.
Downloads and more details on today's DXVK 2.5.1 hot-fix release via GitHub.
