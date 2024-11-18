DXVK 2.5.1 Released To Fix A Major Regression & Other Bugs

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 18 November 2024 at 06:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
DXVK 2.5 released one week ago with better video memory management handling, various Direct3D additions, and more. DXVK 2.5.1 is out today to fix a "major regression" as well as a few other bugs.

DXVK 2.5.1 fixes a major regression where anisotropic filtering (AF) would not work correctly within Direct3D 9 games. This is a regression since DXVK 2.4.1 and surprisingly this broken AF support for D3D9 games was shipped for weeks within proton Experimental before being noticed.

DXVK 2.5.1 also fixes build issues with DXVK-Native, build issues when using the latest LLVM Clang compiler, and working around a crash when high dynamic range (HDR) is enabled for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Downloads and more details on today's DXVK 2.5.1 hot-fix release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
SDL3 Improves Steam Controller Support, Now Enabled By Default
Unvanquished 0.55 Released With Big Performance Optimizations For Its Engine
OGRE-Next 3.0 Released For This Open-Source 3D Engine
Unvanquished Working On OpenGL 4.6 Renderer Support
Open3D Engine "O3DE" 24.09 Released With Performance Improvements & More
FEX 2410 Released With New JIT Optimizations
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
Microsoft Announces Open-Source Hyperlight For Embedded VMM Within Linux/Windows Apps
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
DXVK 2.5 Brings Memory Management Rewrite & Other Improvements
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Pulls In THP Shrinker & AMD Cache Optimizer
Debcow Optimizing Debian Packages For Copy-On-Write File-Systems
Debian 12.8 Released With Many Bug Fixes & Security Updates
Uncached Buffered IO Is Performing Great, Working Now On Btrfs / EXT4 / XFS