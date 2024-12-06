Fedora 42 Eyes Replacing SDL2 With sdl2-compat To Leverage SDL3

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 6 December 2024 at 06:58 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
The SDL2 library is widely used by cross-platform games and other software. Fedora 42 is eyeing the possibility of replacing SDL2 with the sdl2-compat code so that by way of this compatibility layer the newer SDL3 version will ultimately be used instead.

With many games still relying on SDL2 and unlikely to be ported over to SDL3, the proposal raised by Neal Gompa is for sdl2-compat to be used in place of the native SDL2 libraries on next year's Fedora 42 release. In turn this also moves very old SDL 1.2 era games to also using SDL3 via sdl12-compat running on sdl2-compat.

SuperTuxKart


The benefit of getting older SDL 1.2 and SDL2 games/apps running on SDL 3 is for better hardware/software support and a smoother experience and nicer integration with modern Linux distributions. SDL2 hasn't seen feature development in a while now with all resources poured into the much more modern and nicer SDL3.

Currently this SDL2-on-SDL3 plan for Fedora 42 is just at a proposal stage and still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee. Those wishing to learn more can do so via the Fedora Wiki change proposal.
Add A Comment
Related News
SDL Introducing Async I/O APIs - Backed By IO_uring On Linux
Lutris 0.5.18 Linux Game Manager Brings Many Improvements
DXVK 2.5.1 Released To Fix A Major Regression & Other Bugs
SDL3 Improves Steam Controller Support, Now Enabled By Default
Unvanquished 0.55 Released With Big Performance Optimizations For Its Engine
OGRE-Next 3.0 Released For This Open-Source 3D Engine
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL