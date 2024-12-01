Box64 v0.3.2 Emulator Adds Box32 Option, Introduces Native Flags & More

Box64 v0.3.2 is out today as the newest feature release to this Linux user-space emulator for allowing x86_64 binaries to run on ARM64 (AArch64) Linux devices. Box64 is one of the leading ways for allowing x86_64 games and Steam to be able to run on ARM 64-bit Linux devices.With Box64 v0.3.2 there is now Box32 added for running 32-bit applications on 64-bit operating systems. Box32 is a build option for Box64 that is disabled by default. This Box32 integration is currently a work in progress but some games are beginning to work on this code path.The new Box64 release also adds support for native flags via the "BOX64_DYNAREC_NATIVEFLAGS" option for controlling the enabled flags and can lead to a "large speedup on certain cases."This Box64 update also improves Strong Memory Model emulation, much faster performance with Dynarec when running on RISC-V 64-bit, improves CPUID opcode handling, improves TRAP signal generation and handling, improves some x87 operations, various opcode fixes, new build profiles for Snapdragon 865 and Oryon targets, support for a few more system calls, some additional Vulkan extensions now properly wrapped, and more build system improvements.

More details on all the changes with the big Box64 v0.3.2 release via GitHub and the project blog for more details on the great changes found in this update. Box86 v0.3.8 is also out today with many similar changes for those interested in that x86 (non-x86_64) focused code.