Lutris 0.5.18 Linux Game Manager Brings Many Improvements

- Lutris downloads the latest GE-Proton build for Wine if any Wine version is installed

- Use dark theme by default

- Display cover-art rather than banners by default

- Add 'Uncategorized' view to sidebar

- Preference options that do not work on Wayland will be hidden when on Wayland

- Game searches can now use fancy tags like 'installed:yes' or 'source:gog', with explanatory tool-tip

- A new filter button on the search box can build many of these fancy tags for you

- Runner searches can use 'installed:yes' as well, but no other fancy searches or anything

- Updated the Flathub and Amazon source to new APIs, restoring integration

- Itch.io source integration will load a collection named 'Lutris' if present

- GOG and Itch.io sources can now offer Linux and Windows installers for the same game

- Added support for the 'foot' terminal

- Support for DirectX 8 in DXVK v2.4

- Support for Ayatana Application Indicators

- Additional options for Ruffle runner

- Updated download links for the Atari800 and MicroM8 runners

- No longer re-download cached installation files even when some are missing

- Lutris log is included in the 'System' tab of the Preferences window

- Improved error reporting, with the Lutris log included in the error details

- Add AppArmor profile for Ubuntu versions >= 23.10

- Add Duckstation runner

Lutris 0.5.18 is out today as the newest version of this open-source game manager for Linux systems to help with installing and playing a variety of games whether they be native Linux titles, emulated Windows games with the likes of Wine / Proton, or console emulated games and more. Lutris also continues integrating with the likes of Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, and other online game services for providing a nice Linux gaming experience.With Lutris 0.5.18 being the first new tagged release since April, there are a lot of changes in store. The release notes cite:Dark theme by default, DirectX 8 support with DXVK 2.4, new profiles, and other enhancements round out for a nice Linux gaming experience.