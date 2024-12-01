Lutris 0.5.18 Linux Game Manager Brings Many Improvements

1 December 2024
Lutris 0.5.18 is out today as the newest version of this open-source game manager for Linux systems to help with installing and playing a variety of games whether they be native Linux titles, emulated Windows games with the likes of Wine / Proton, or console emulated games and more. Lutris also continues integrating with the likes of Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, and other online game services for providing a nice Linux gaming experience.

With Lutris 0.5.18 being the first new tagged release since April, there are a lot of changes in store. The release notes cite:
- Lutris downloads the latest GE-Proton build for Wine if any Wine version is installed
- Use dark theme by default
- Display cover-art rather than banners by default
- Add 'Uncategorized' view to sidebar
- Preference options that do not work on Wayland will be hidden when on Wayland
- Game searches can now use fancy tags like 'installed:yes' or 'source:gog', with explanatory tool-tip
- A new filter button on the search box can build many of these fancy tags for you
- Runner searches can use 'installed:yes' as well, but no other fancy searches or anything
- Updated the Flathub and Amazon source to new APIs, restoring integration
- Itch.io source integration will load a collection named 'Lutris' if present
- GOG and Itch.io sources can now offer Linux and Windows installers for the same game
- Added support for the 'foot' terminal
- Support for DirectX 8 in DXVK v2.4
- Support for Ayatana Application Indicators
- Additional options for Ruffle runner
- Updated download links for the Atari800 and MicroM8 runners
- No longer re-download cached installation files even when some are missing
- Lutris log is included in the 'System' tab of the Preferences window
- Improved error reporting, with the Lutris log included in the error details
- Add AppArmor profile for Ubuntu versions >= 23.10
- Add Duckstation runner

Dark theme by default, DirectX 8 support with DXVK 2.4, new profiles, and other enhancements round out for a nice Linux gaming experience.

Lutris


Downloads and more details on the Lutris 0.5.18 game manager release via GitHub.
