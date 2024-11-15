SDL3 Improves Steam Controller Support, Now Enabled By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 15 November 2024
A number of Steam Controller improvements have been merged for SDL, this widely-used hardware/software abstraction layer that is common to cross platform games. Among the latest Steam Controller improvements in SDL are enabling the support by default.

As of yesterday SDL enables Steam Controller support by default now that the support is in good shape. Steam will set the "SDL_HINT_GAMECONTROLLER_IGNORE_DEVICES" hint for Steam Controllers when it's handling the support itself. Except for mobile platforms the Steam Controller support isn't enabled by default due to needing Bluetooth permissions. Steam Controller support is also being ignored in the Linux driver if HIDAPI is handling them.

This default enabling comes after enabling support for Steam Controllers via USB landed yesterday as well as support for the Steam Controller wireless dongle and pairing controllers to the dongle.

SDL Steam Controller commits


Those interested in these latest improvements to the widely-used SDL library can see the changes via SDL's GitHub.
