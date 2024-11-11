DXVK 2.5 Brings Memory Management Rewrite & Other Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 11 November 2024 at 02:08 PM EST.
DXVK 2.5 was just released as the newest version of this open-source project implementing Direct3D APIs atop the Vulkan API for better handling of Windows games on Linux systems as used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) software.

With DXVK 2.5 comes a complete rewrite to the resource and memory management code so that DXVK is now more efficient with allocated video memory. DXVK 2.5 should now have less vRAM fragmentation during peak memory use with games like God of War seeing up to 1GB less memory use in extreme scenarios. Video memory defragmentation is also carried out periodically in the background.

DXVK 2.5 also adds support for emulated cursors for the D3D9 cursor API, sampler pool handling improvements to benefit Unreal Engine 3 games on D3D9, and there are a variety of other bug fixes and improvements throughout. Plus there is also now an SDL3 back-end added to DXVK-Native.

Some of the games seeing specific fixes with DXVK 2.5 include The Sims 4, Diablo 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Tomb Raider: Legend, and others.

More details on the plethora of changes to find with DXVK 2.5 via the GitHub announcement.
