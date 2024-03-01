GNU Poke 4.0 & Poke-ELF 1.0 Released For Dealing With Binary Data

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 31 March 2024
GNU Poke 4.0 has been released after a year in development for enhancing this open-source software that serves as an interactive editor for binary data accompanied by its own procedural programming language.

GNU Poke 4.0 delivers a number of user interface updates, a new "pokefmt" utility for a simple template system, various Poke language updates, library updates, updated pickles for dealing with different forms of binary data, and native Windows build support. GNU Poke now supports building and running poke, libpoke, and pokefmt on Microsoft Windows systems.

More details on the GNU Poke 4.0 release via the mailing list announcement.

Also released by developer Jose E. Marchesi on Saturday was poke-elf 1.0. Poke-ELF 1.0 is the first release for this project and is a full-featured GNU Poke pickle for editing ELF object files, executables, shared libraries, and core dumps. Poke-ELF 1.0 supports a number of architectures and extensions and is being developed as part of the GNU Poke project.
