Glibc 2.41 Adds C23's sinpi / cospi / tanpi Functions

9 December 2024
Ahead of the GNU C Library "glibc" 2.41 release due out around early February, more C23 features are being finished up. The latest crossing the finish line is support for C23's sinpi, cospi, and tanpi trigonometric functions.

Over the past week the C23 support for cospi, sinpi, and tanpi are now wrapped up in Glibc Git for the GNU C Library 2.41 release. These are among the new math functions defined within "math.h" for C23. This goes along with other recent work for trying to button up C23 libc support as much as possible for the upcoming Glibc 2.41 release.

Among other changes in general for the upcoming Glibc 2.41 milestone is sched_setattr and sched_getattr support on Linux, the DNS stub resolver supporting the strict-error option, removing the big endian ARC port, new performance optimizations, and Linux vDSO getrandom support.
