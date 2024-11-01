GNU Linux-libre 6.12-gnu Continues Dealing With More Blobs In The Kernel
The GNU Linux-libre 6.12-gnu kernel is now available as the downstream of the newly-christened Linux 6.12 kernel that aims to remove code depending upon non-free microcode/firmware or relying on other elements of code deemed non-free software even with much of today's hardware requiring proprietary firmware for operation.
The release announcement sums up the GNU Linux-libre 6.12-gnu changes as:
# Changes to the cleaning up
- neutered blob-demanding code in CPM/QE QMC SoC, Realtek 8852BE-VT wifi, amlogic bluetooth protocol support, amcc qt2025 phy, aw96103/aw96105 awinic proximity sensor, TI TLV320AIC31XX codecs
- updated cleaning up of Renesas xHCI controllers, and of Intel ISH (Integrated Sensor Hub) HID,
- updated blob names to clean up in drivers for MHI PCI host, Adreno 620/621, r8169, Qualcomm q6v5 remoteproc, rtw8852c, rtw8922a
- dropped cleaning up of ks7010 and Intel SkyLake audio; both drivers were removed upstream
- cleaned up blob names in TI PRU am642 and Qualcomm arm64 dts files
- clean up a newly-added sourceless GPLed program whose object code is disguised as a sequence of hex numbers
This more purified version of the Linux kernel sources is available from FSFLA.org.
In addition to all the blob cleaning of the kernel code they also continue to put out interesting release artwork.
