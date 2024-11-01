GNU Linux-libre 6.12-gnu Continues Dealing With More Blobs In The Kernel

GNU
The GNU Linux-libre 6.12-gnu kernel is now available as the downstream of the newly-christened Linux 6.12 kernel that aims to remove code depending upon non-free microcode/firmware or relying on other elements of code deemed non-free software even with much of today's hardware requiring proprietary firmware for operation.

The release announcement sums up the GNU Linux-libre 6.12-gnu changes as:
# Changes to the cleaning up

- neutered blob-demanding code in CPM/QE QMC SoC, Realtek 8852BE-VT wifi, amlogic bluetooth protocol support, amcc qt2025 phy, aw96103/aw96105 awinic proximity sensor, TI TLV320AIC31XX codecs

*yawns*

- updated cleaning up of Renesas xHCI controllers, and of Intel ISH (Integrated Sensor Hub) HID,

- updated blob names to clean up in drivers for MHI PCI host, Adreno 620/621, r8169, Qualcomm q6v5 remoteproc, rtw8852c, rtw8922a

- dropped cleaning up of ks7010 and Intel SkyLake audio; both drivers were removed upstream

*yawns*

- cleaned up blob names in TI PRU am642 and Qualcomm arm64 dts files

- clean up a newly-added sourceless GPLed program whose object code is disguised as a sequence of hex numbers

This more purified version of the Linux kernel sources is available from FSFLA.org.

GNU Linux-libre 6.12 logo


In addition to all the blob cleaning of the kernel code they also continue to put out interesting release artwork.
