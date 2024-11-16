GCC 15 Moves C Default Language Version To C23

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 16 November 2024 at 06:56 AM EST.
The GCC 15 compiler on Friday switched its default C language version from the GNU dialect of C17 to the current C23 standard.

There's been talk for weeks of shifting to the C23 language standard by default now that C23 support in the GNU Compiler Collection is effectively complete. On Friday that change was merged by Joseph Myers of Red Hat's compiler team.

GCC defaults to C23


When not otherwise specified, GNU23 (C23) is used rather than GNU17 (C17). See this commit for more details if interested.

GCC 15.1 as the first stable version of the GCC 15 series should be out in March~April with many compiler improvements in tow from new CPU hardware targets to updated C/C++ features and more.
