Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Firefox's Linux binaries have been produced for x86 32-bit and x86_64 but any AArch64 binaries on Linux have been left up to Linux distribution vendors and other third-parties wanting Firefox on Arm. But Mozilla announced this Friday that Firefox Nightly builds will now see ARM64! Mozilla will begin pushing out ARM64 Linux binaries for Firefox both as the generic .tar.gz package and the Debian (.deb) packages,. This includes the Debian/Ubuntu APT repository support from Mozilla.
While initially just Firefox Nightly is seeing Linux ARM64 builds, with time and QA/testing the plan is to ultimately expand it so the release and ESR versions will also see official Linux ARM64 builds. Mozilla announced today on their blog:
"We want to be upfront about the current state of our ARM64 builds. Although we are confident in the quality of Firefox on this architecture, we are still incorporating comprehensive ARM64 testing into Firefox’s continuous integration and release pipeline. Our goal is to integrate ARM64 builds into Firefox’s extensive automated test suite, which will enable us to offer this architecture across the beta, release, and ESR channels.
We encourage you to download the new ARM64 Firefox Nightly binaries, test them, and share your findings with us. By using these builds and reporting any issues, you’re empowering our developers to better support and test on this architecture, ultimately leading to a stable and reliable Firefox for ARM64."
Great albeit arguably long overdue. Firefox 127 nightly builds for ARM64 and x86/x86_64 can be downloaded at Mozilla.org.