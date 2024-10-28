Firefox 132 Ready With Certificate Compression, Accelerated SVG Filter Primitives
Mozilla Firefox 132.0 release builds are now available for Linux, macOS, and Windows for this newest monthly feature release to this open-source web browser.
Firefox 132 introduces support for Certificate Compression to reduce certificate sizes and enhance the speed of the TLS handhsake process on connections. Firefox has been shipping Certificate Compression within their nightly and beta builds for several months while only now with Firefox 132.0 it's being left enabled for the release builds.
Zlib, Brotli, and Zstd compression is supported for certificates. RFC 8879 outlines the standard for TLS Certificate Compression. See this Mozilla bug report tracker for more background information on the Certificate Compression support within Firefox.
Firefox 132 also adds WebRender hardware accelerated rendering to most SVG Filter primitives. For graphics-heavy SVG content using filters, feBlend, feColorMatrix, feComponentTransfer, feComposite, feDropShadow, feFlood, feGaussianBlur, feMerge and feOffset now enjoy hardware acceleration.
Firefox 132 also now blocks third-party cookie access under the Enhanced Tracking Protection Strict Mode, HTTP-only favicons are now blocked if they cannot be received over HTTPS when accessing an HTTPS site, and there is support for post-quantum key exchange mechanism for TLS 1.3 (mlkem768x25519).
The Firefox 132 release binaries can be downloaded from Mozilla.org.
