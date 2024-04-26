Linux 6.10 Adding Intel Low-Latency Hint To Aggressively Boost GT Frequency For GPU Compute

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 26 April 2024 at 06:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Following the big set of Xe DRM driver updates for Linux 6.10 and earlier Adaptive Snyc SDP, Lunar Lake display support, and more DG2 PCI IDs for i915 pulls sent in over weeks prior for this next kernel version, the drm-intel-gt-next pull request was submitted today for last minute Intel graphics driver feature changes aiming for Linux 6.10.

Most significant with today's drm-intel-gt-next is adding support for context hints to influence the GT frequency. Modern Intel integrated and discrete graphics with the GuC micro-controller support the notion of context hints. With the low-latency context hint being added for Linux 6.10, it can be set for GPU compute workloads to help get the GPU performance boosted aggressively to deliver lower latency results for GPU compute work that is typically latency sensitive.

Intel low latency Mesa option


There is currently branched Mesa code for making use of the "I915_CONTEXT_PARAM_LOW_LATENCY" low latency hint. This low-latency GuC strategy can be enabled with the "force_low_latency" DRIRC option for latency-sensitive apps/software. This low-latency hint will work with all modern Intel graphics using GuC.

Today's drm-intel-gt-next pull also has a big workaround for DG2/Alchemist graphics. The workaround is to enable only one CCS for compute workloads as a result of a hardware bug. The merge request explains:
"drm/i915/gt: Enable only one CCS for compute workload

Enable only one CCS engine by default with all the compute slices allocated to it.

While generating the list of UABI engines to be exposed to the user, exclude any additional CCS engines beyond the first instance.

NOTE: This W/A will make all DG2 SKUs appear like single CCS SKUs by default to mitigate a hardware bug. All the EUs will still remain usable, and all the userspace drivers have been confirmed to be able to dynamically detect the change in number of CCS engines and adjust.

For the smaller percent of applications that get perf benefit from letting the userspace driver dispatch across all 4 CCS engines we will be introducing a sysfs control as a later patch to choose 4 CCS each with 25% EUs (or 50% if 2 CCS)."

The pull request also has some other Intel graphics workarounds for Linux 6.10 and other fixes.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Releases OpenVINO 2024.1 With More Gen AI & LLM Features
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Enables VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2
Intel Has Many Improvements For The Xe Graphics Driver In Linux 6.10
Intel Enabling Linux Driver Display Support For Upcoming "Battlemage" GPUs
Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 Brings Arrow Lake H Support
Intel Compute Runtime 24.13.29138.7 Brings Improved OpenCL/OpenGL Sharing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"
LXQt 2.0 Released For Qt6 Desktop Port, Greater Wayland Support