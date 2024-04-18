Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Preps Adaptive Sync SDP, Lunar Lake Display & More DG2 PCI IDs In Linux 6.10
The latest round of Intel kernel graphics driver material slated for Linux 6.10 includes patches for the Adaptive Sync SDP support. This "Secondary Data Packet" support for Adaptive Sync is for allowing a DisplayPort protocol converter to forward Adaptive-Sync video with minimal buffering overhead within the converter. This Adaptive Sync SDP support is ready to go with Linux 6.10 with some DRM core patches landing as part of this merge as well as the Intel-specific driver bits for enabling Adaptive Sync SDP.
The Intel kernel graphics driver code also adds more DG2/Alchemist PCI IDs... The A580E and A750E parts that have seen patches already land for Mesa and the Intel Compute Runtime.
Building off the prior Lunar Lake driver enabling work, with Linux 6.10 there's now support for actually driving a display attached to the Xe2 integrated graphics with Lunar Lake. The actual display support should be ready to go beginning with the Linux 6.10 kernel.
There are also a variety of bug fixes and code refactoring as part of this round of Intel DRM-Next changes for Linux 6.10. The full list of patches sent out this week can be found via this pull request. All around it's a hearty pull with the Adaptive Sync Secondary Data Packet support, Lunar Lake Xe2 display enabling, more DG2/Alchemist PCI IDs, and a number of fixes.