Mesa Adds PCI IDs For Intel Arc Graphics A580E & A750E

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 April 2024 at 06:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Following the Intel Linux kernel graphics driver patches last month adding two new DG2/Alchemist PCI IDs that when digging through the Intel Compute Runtime sources were confirmed as the Arc Graphics A580E and A750E, the Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers have now added support for these new graphics processors.

It's still not clear what are the Arc Graphics A580E and A750E if some new embedded focused variant or what, but in any case the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver is now ready for them. Following the i915/Xe kernel graphics driver support and the Compute Runtime software, Mesa 24.1 has the new IDs for supporting these additional DG2/Alchemist variants. Only the new PCI IDs (0x56BE and 0x56BF) are needed without any other driver changes so this Mesa 24.1 patch is also marked for back-porting to the existing Mesa 24.0 stable series.

Intel A580E and A750E


This commit is what landed overnight for adding these new PCI IDs for the Arc Graphics A580E and A750E. Intel hasn't yet revealed any other details about the Arc A750E and A580E parts.
