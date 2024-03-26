Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel Adds Linux Driver PCI IDs For Arc Graphics A750E & A580E
On top of the various DG2 PCI IDs that have built up over the past 2+ years within their open-source Linux graphics driver code, two more PCI IDs are set to be added that appeared in patch form this morning for the i915 and Xe Linux DRM drivers.
The new PCI IDs are 0x56BE and 0x56BF. With some searching and turning up hits within the Intel Compute Runtime code, 0x56BE is for an Intel Arc Graphics A750E variant and 0x56BF is for an Intel Arc Graphics A580E. I don't believe there's been much publicly said around the Arc Graphics A580E and A750E variants so perhaps we'll learn more soon now that the driver support is beginning to surface.
For the i915 and Xe kernel graphics drivers, just the new PCI IDs are needed per the patches with no other driver changes on top of the existing DG2/Alchemist code paths. PCI ID additions are typically safe to add as part of "fixes" for the current (v6.9) kernel cycle or they may be held off until v6.10 depending upon whether Intel is in a rush to get out the new hardware support.