Intel Adds Linux Driver PCI IDs For Arc Graphics A750E & A580E

Intel has sent out driver patches today for adding two additional PCI IDs to the DG2/Alchemist family for their Xe and i915 Linux kernel graphics drivers.On top of the various DG2 PCI IDs that have built up over the past 2+ years within their open-source Linux graphics driver code, two more PCI IDs are set to be added that appeared in patch form this morning for the i915 and Xe Linux DRM drivers.The new PCI IDs are 0x56BE and 0x56BF. With some searching and turning up hits within the Intel Compute Runtime code, 0x56BE is for an Intel Arc Graphics A750E variant and 0x56BF is for an Intel Arc Graphics A580E. I don't believe there's been much publicly said around the Arc Graphics A580E and A750E variants so perhaps we'll learn more soon now that the driver support is beginning to surface.