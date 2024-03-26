Intel Adds Linux Driver PCI IDs For Arc Graphics A750E & A580E

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 26 March 2024 at 07:03 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel has sent out driver patches today for adding two additional PCI IDs to the DG2/Alchemist family for their Xe and i915 Linux kernel graphics drivers.

On top of the various DG2 PCI IDs that have built up over the past 2+ years within their open-source Linux graphics driver code, two more PCI IDs are set to be added that appeared in patch form this morning for the i915 and Xe Linux DRM drivers.

The new PCI IDs are 0x56BE and 0x56BF. With some searching and turning up hits within the Intel Compute Runtime code, 0x56BE is for an Intel Arc Graphics A750E variant and 0x56BF is for an Intel Arc Graphics A580E. I don't believe there's been much publicly said around the Arc Graphics A580E and A750E variants so perhaps we'll learn more soon now that the driver support is beginning to surface.

Intel Arc A750E + A580E PCI IDs


For the i915 and Xe kernel graphics drivers, just the new PCI IDs are needed per the patches with no other driver changes on top of the existing DG2/Alchemist code paths. PCI ID additions are typically safe to add as part of "fixes" for the current (v6.9) kernel cycle or they may be held off until v6.10 depending upon whether Intel is in a rush to get out the new hardware support.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel NPU Linux Driver 1.2 Released
DIRT 5 Now Runs On Intel Arc Graphics Under Linux With Driver Workaround
Linux 6.9 Continues Clearing Out Code For Intel's Defunct "Carillo Ranch" Platform
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 2.0 For Even Faster AV1 Encoding
Intel Launches Core i9 14900KS, Clocking Up To 6.2GHz
Mesa 24.1 Adds Support For The Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170G
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
exFAT Driver Boasts Much Faster "dirsync" Performance With Linux 6.9
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
Firefox 124 Now Available With Screen Wake Lock API
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine