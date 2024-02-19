Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Wrapping Up Adaptive Sync SDP Support
This Adaptive Sync Secondary Data Packet (SDP) support has been described by the patch series as:
"An Adaptive Sync SDP allows a DP protocol converter to forward Adaptive Sync video with minimal buffering overhead within the converter. An Adaptive-Sync-capable DP protocol converter indicates its support by setting the related bit in the DPCD register.
Computes AS SDP values based on the display configuration, ensuring proper handling of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in the context of Adaptive Sync."
Sent out this past Friday were the v8 patches that refactor the Adaptive Sync SDP code and make various other improvements. This is also the first time the patches were sent to dri-devel, hopefully indicating that the Intel engineers involved are growing comfortable with this feature work and soliciting wider code review.