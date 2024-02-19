Intel Linux Graphics Driver Wrapping Up Adaptive Sync SDP Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 February 2024 at 06:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
The Intel "i915" LInux kernel graphics driver has been working to wrap-up support for enabling Adaptive Sync SDP for DisplayPort (DP) for their graphics cards.

This Adaptive Sync Secondary Data Packet (SDP) support has been described by the patch series as:
"An Adaptive Sync SDP allows a DP protocol converter to forward Adaptive Sync video with minimal buffering overhead within the converter. An Adaptive-Sync-capable DP protocol converter indicates its support by setting the related bit in the DPCD register.

Computes AS SDP values based on the display configuration, ensuring proper handling of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in the context of Adaptive Sync."

Sent out this past Friday were the v8 patches that refactor the Adaptive Sync SDP code and make various other improvements. This is also the first time the patches were sent to dri-devel, hopefully indicating that the Intel engineers involved are growing comfortable with this feature work and soliciting wider code review.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's OIDn 2.2 Released With Meteor Lake GPU Support, Better CPU Performance
Intel Making It Easier To Reproduce Linux GPU Hangs On Real Hardware
Intel Posts Patches For Plane Color Pipeline Support On Linux - Jiving With AMD's Design
Intel Prepares For New Adaptive Sharpening Filter Coming With Lunar Lake's Xe2 Graphics
Intel's oneDNN Preps For Sierra Forest & Granite Rapids, Lands More Optimizations
HITMAN 3 Will Now Launch On Intel GPUs Under Linux After Hiding The GPU Vendor
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
AMD Zen 5 Compiler Support Posted For GCC - Confirms New AVX Features & More
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes
New WiFi Authentication Vulnerabilities For Linux's IWD & WPA_Supplicant