Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade

It's Fedora 40 release day! Fedora 40 is now available for download from mirrors for this leading Linux distribution.Fedora 40 brings the GNOME 46 desktop and upgraded apps, the shiny new KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop is also available, the Linux 6.8 kernel is powering this beast along with GCC 14 and Mesa 24.0 graphics drivers, and a plethora of software package updates like LLVM 18 along with various exciting features.

The exhaustive list of all the Fedora 40 changes can be found via the Fedora Wiki

I've been running Fedora Workstation 40 on a number of systems in recent weeks and it's been working out very well. I look forward to upgrading to Fedora Workstation 40 on my main production system as well. Fedora 40 has been running solid and is a wonderful upgrade for existing Fedora Linux users or one to consider for new Linux users as well. Fedora 40 has been running very solid and stable.

Those wanting to grab the fresh Fedora 40 ISOs can do so via the Fedora mirrors