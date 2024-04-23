Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 23 April 2024 at 08:32 AM EDT. 27 Comments
FEDORA
It's Fedora 40 release day! Fedora 40 is now available for download from mirrors for this leading Linux distribution.

Fedora 40 brings the GNOME 46 desktop and upgraded apps, the shiny new KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop is also available, the Linux 6.8 kernel is powering this beast along with GCC 14 and Mesa 24.0 graphics drivers, and a plethora of software package updates like LLVM 18 along with various exciting features.

Fedora Workstation 40


The exhaustive list of all the Fedora 40 changes can be found via the Fedora Wiki.

Fedora Workstation 40 with GNOME desktop


I've been running Fedora Workstation 40 on a number of systems in recent weeks and it's been working out very well. I look forward to upgrading to Fedora Workstation 40 on my main production system as well. Fedora 40 has been running solid and is a wonderful upgrade for existing Fedora Linux users or one to consider for new Linux users as well. Fedora 40 has been running very solid and stable.

Fedora 40 running well


Those wanting to grab the fresh Fedora 40 ISOs can do so via the Fedora mirrors.

Fedora Linux 40


Fedora 40 is also a notable milestone as CentOS Stream 10 will be based off Fedora 40 and in turn Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.
27 Comments
Related News
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
RPM 4.20 Approved For Fedora 41 To Advance Hands-Free Packaging
Fedora 41 Aims For More Reproducible Package Builds Thanks To A Rust Program
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
FESCo Approves The Fedora 41 Switch To DNF5
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"