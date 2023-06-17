CentOS Stream 10 Starting To Get Underway, More Activity In 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 17 June 2023 at 07:39 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RED HAT
Some Fedora Enterprise Linux Next (ELN) plans were shared on Friday with the process of launching CentOS Stream 10 getting underway that will ultimately form the basis of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.

Red Hat engineers are "actively beginning the process of launching CentOS Stream 10" and a mass-import of all Fedora ELN content to CentOS Stream 10 is expected in July. The initial CentOS Stream 10 branch creation in Gitlab for all packages in the Fedora ELN runtime package set is expected the week of 19 July.

CentOS Stream


CentOS Stream isn't aiming to diverge from Fedora until the Fedora 40 branching next February. Friday's announcement notes, "You’ll see activity in CentOS Stream 10, but it’s not yet time to get involved. A general availability announcement will follow sometime in the first half of 2024."

More details on these initial plans around Fedora ELN with CentOS Stream 10 can be found on the Fedora development list.

CentOS Stream 10 will ultimately form the basis of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. If the RHEL 8 to RHEL 9 timing remains the same for RHEL 9 to RHEL 10, it's likely Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 would ship in 2025. A 2025 release for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 would make sense given the timing of CentOS Stream 10 plans. RHEL 10 is expected to ship without GTK2 support, stop shipping LibreOffice, likely Wayland-only with X11 not shipped as part of the OS, likely raising the x86-64 micro-architecture feature level baseline, potentially being UEFI-only for booting to get rid of legacy BIOS support, and many other updates and additions over the current RHEL 9.
3 Comments
Related News
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
Fedora's New Web-Based Installer UI Is Shaping Up Nicely
Red Hat's Display/HDR Hackfest Scheduled For April
RPM Lands Support For x86_64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
JDK 21 Forked From Mainline For What Will Be The Next Java LTS Release
NVIDIA 545 Linux Driver To Support Vulkan Apps With PRIME On Wayland