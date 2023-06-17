CentOS Stream 10 Starting To Get Underway, More Activity In 2024

Some Fedora Enterprise Linux Next (ELN) plans were shared on Friday with the process of launching CentOS Stream 10 getting underway that will ultimately form the basis of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.Red Hat engineers are "actively beginning the process of launching CentOS Stream 10" and a mass-import of all Fedora ELN content to CentOS Stream 10 is expected in July. The initial CentOS Stream 10 branch creation in Gitlab for all packages in the Fedora ELN runtime package set is expected the week of 19 July.

CentOS Stream isn't aiming to diverge from Fedora until the Fedora 40 branching next February. Friday's announcement notes, "You’ll see activity in CentOS Stream 10, but it’s not yet time to get involved. A general availability announcement will follow sometime in the first half of 2024."More details on these initial plans around Fedora ELN with CentOS Stream 10 can be found on the Fedora development list CentOS Stream 10 will ultimately form the basis of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. If the RHEL 8 to RHEL 9 timing remains the same for RHEL 9 to RHEL 10, it's likely Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 would ship in 2025. A 2025 release for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 would make sense given the timing of CentOS Stream 10 plans. RHEL 10 is expected to ship without GTK2 support stop shipping LibreOffice , likely Wayland-only with X11 not shipped as part of the OS, likely raising the x86-64 micro-architecture feature level baseline, potentially being UEFI-only for booting to get rid of legacy BIOS support, and many other updates and additions over the current RHEL 9.