Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 26 August 2022 at 09:00 AM EDT. 25 Comments
RED HAT --
While we are about three years out from seeing Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, it was announced today that the GTK2 toolkit will not be supported in that next major RHEL version.

While the GTK2 toolkit was long-used by Linux applications, GTK3 has already been out for over a decade and GTK4 has been out for two years... Keep in mind RHEL10 will be out as stable in likely 2025. Most prominent Linux software has already been ported from GTK2 to GTK3 or GTK4, but there are rare exceptions -- The GIMP and its long-brewing GIMP 3.0 release will finally abandon GTK2.

So most users won't be impacted by RHEL 10 dropping GTK2 support and hopefully GIMP 3.0 happens within the next three years and the few other lingering programs still using GTK2. This will though be most problematic for any in-house programs at organizations that are still running in production and have relied on GTK2 for years and never ported to GTK3. Those software engineering teams at organizations better think of porting to a newer toolkit or plan to stick to existing enterprise Linux distributions until the end of their lifecycle.


It's been a while since GTK 2 was widely used on the RHEL desktop...


With Red Hat planning to see GTK2's dismissal from RHEL10, other enterprise Linux distribution vendors will also likely take a similar route for those that haven't already.

Today's announcement sums up GTK2's removal in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 as:
The toolkit served us gratefully, but it starts to show its age with regards to modern technologies such as Wayland, HiDPI screens, HDR and others.
25 Comments
Related News
Rocky Linux 9.0 Released As Free RHEL 9.0 Alternative
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Continues Adapting CentOS Stream For Large Scale Infrastructure
Stratis 3.1 Released For Red Hat's Linux Storage Management Solution
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 GA Now Officially Available
RHEL9 Reaching GA Shortly, RHIVOS Woos GM For Software-Defined Vehicles
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Updates systemd & Linux Build, Eyeing Btrfs Transactional Updates
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mesa Zink Improvements For OpenGL-On-Vulkan Reportedly Make It Faster Than Radeon OpenGL
Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration
KDE Gear - KDE Applications - 22.08 Released
LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements
Linux 6.0-rc2 Released
NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
SDL 2.24 Released With New APIs, D3D12 Renderer Work On Windows, New Linux Hints
GCC & LLVM Ready With x86 __bf16 Type Support