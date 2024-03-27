RHEL 9.4 Beta Brings Full Support For Intel SGX & DSA Accelerator Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 27 March 2024
Red Hat has made the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Beta available to their customers this week for those wanting to test the next iteration of RHEL9.

There are many refinements and new features to find with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 beta, some of the changes include:

- RHEL 9.4 now has full support for Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX). Intel SGX support has moved from a technology preview feature within Red Hat Enterprise Linux to now being fully-supported.

- Intel's Data Streaming Accelerator driver (IDXD) for Sapphire Rapids Xeon Scalable processors and newer is now fully supported. The IDXD accelerator driver was previously a technology preview feature on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 while now with RHEL 9.4 is fully supported.

- Data Execution Prevention (DEP) and No Execute (NX) support within the pre-boot stage for GRUB and the shim boot loaders to better enhance security.

- NVMe over TCP for RHEL installations is now available as a technology preview feature.

- Installation of bootable OSTree native containers is a new technology preview feature.

- Upgrading the bundled Stratis Storage version along with other package upgrades.

- Support for building FIPS-enabled RHEL for Edge images. There are FIPS-enabled Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Edge images for edge-installer, edge-simplified-installer, edge-raw-image, edge-ami, and edge-vsphere.

- NetworkManager WiFi connections support a new MAC address-based privacy option to use a random but consistent MAC address for a WiFi network.

- Python 3.12 is now optionally available within Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.

- New module streams for PHP 8.2, Ruby 3.3, Nginx 1.24, MariaDB 10.11, and PostgreSQL 16.

- Among the package upgrades are Git 2.43, CMake 3.26, Mava OpenJDK 21, SystemTap 5.0, and more.

- Finer control over MACs in SSH using crypto-policies.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 is also available in beta form for those still running the RHEL8 series.

More details on the new changes for the betas of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 and 8.10 releases via the Red Hat blog.
