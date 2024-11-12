Red Hat & Intel Developing "Climatik" For Power Capping AI In The Data Center

Red Hat in cooperation with Intel, Bloomberg and IBM has been developing the Climatik open-source project as a means of power capping AI use within the data center for better energy efficiency and sustainability.

Climatik is a meand of monitoring energy use in the data center and be able to optimize energy efficiency via power capping. Climatik leverages Kubernetes, Prometheus, Kepler, and Custom Resource Definitions for dealing with real-time monitoring and adjustments of overall power use to be able to balance the performance and energy savings/cappings. The hope is to smooth energy consumption spikes of AI workloads although this could be adapted as well for non-AI software... But, of course, AI is today's leading buzzword.

Climatik aims to integrate within existing environments/infrastructure and is really built around Kubernetes-based environments. Red Hat's hope with Climatik is to provide for some energy savings via power capping, provide better sustainability within AI data centers / enterprises, and to maintain the performance of AI workloads. They hope in the future to build further functionality into Climatik to help enhance the power efficiency of today's data centers.

Climatik logo


Those wishing to learn more about Red Hat's Climatik project that is under an Apache 2.0 license can see the Red Hat blog. The Climatik software project is hosted on GitHub.
