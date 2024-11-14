Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Enters Beta With Many New Features & Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 14 November 2024 at 10:26 AM EST. 2 Comments
RED HAT
The first public beta of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (RHEL 10) was released on Wednesday with a wide variety of new/updated packages, new features, and other changes over RHEL 9.

There is a lot in store for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 with the beta release bringing changes such as:

- The graphics system for the install image switched from X.Org to Wayland.

- Within the RHEL 10 installer, newly created users will have administrative privileges by default unless un-checking the option.

- Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) support for the graphical remote access replaces VNC usage.

- Some prominent versions of software packages available in the RHEL 10 Beta include Python 3.12, PHP 8.3, Perl 5.40, Ruby 3.3, Node.js 22, Git 2.45, MySQL 8.4, PostgreSQL 16, MariaDB 10.11, and Valkey 7.2.

- GCC 14.2 provides the default compiler stack with RHEL 10.0 Beta including glibc 2.39, Binutils 2.41, and other updated toolchain components. LLVM 18.1.8 is also available with RHEL 10 Beta as is Rust 1.79.

- There's a new file browser available from the Cockpit web console via the cockpit-files package for more easily managing files and directories within that convenient web interface.

- RHEL 10 targets the x86-64-v3 micro-architecture feature level for AMD and Intel CPUs.

- The Linux 6.11 kernel is powering the RHEL 10.0 Beta.

- Among the new device drivers in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 are the IAA accelerator and QuickAssist drivers by default. There is also now the AMD PMF and HSMP drivers, and others.

- Available as a technical preview feature is AMD SEV / SEV-ES / SEV-SNP support for KVM virtual machines.

- The Composefs file-system is available as a technology preview.

- Dropped support for GFS2 file-systems.

- PulseAudio has been removed from RHEL 10 in favor of PipeWire.

More details on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Beta changes via the RedHat.com documentation. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 is expected to be out in H1'2025.
2 Comments
Related News
Red Hat Acquiring Neural Magic To Bolster Open-Source AI Offerings
Red Hat & Intel Developing "Climatik" For Power Capping AI In The Data Center
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI 1.2 Brings AMD ROCm + Instinct Tech Preview
Red Hat Developing Ramalama To "Make AI Boring" By Offering Great AI Simplicity & Ease Of Use
Red Hat Developing "eu-stacktrace" For Profiling Without Frame Pointers
Red Hat Announces RHEL AI
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Spots A 3888.9% Performance Improvement In The Linux Kernel From One Line Of Code
Fedora KDE Desktop Spin Promoted To Same Tier As GNOME-Based Fedora Workstation
NVIDIA Outlines Current Wayland Limitations & Upcoming Driver Features
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released For Testing
Microsoft Announces Open-Source Hyperlight For Embedded VMM Within Linux/Windows Apps
systemd 257-rc1 Released With A Ton Of New Features & Changes
Hyprland 0.45 Compositor Smooths Round Edges, Window Snapping For Floating Windows
Intel Linux Patch Would Report Outdated CPU Microcode As A Security Vulnerability