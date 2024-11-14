Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Enters Beta With Many New Features & Updates
The first public beta of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (RHEL 10) was released on Wednesday with a wide variety of new/updated packages, new features, and other changes over RHEL 9.
There is a lot in store for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 with the beta release bringing changes such as:
- The graphics system for the install image switched from X.Org to Wayland.
- Within the RHEL 10 installer, newly created users will have administrative privileges by default unless un-checking the option.
- Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) support for the graphical remote access replaces VNC usage.
- Some prominent versions of software packages available in the RHEL 10 Beta include Python 3.12, PHP 8.3, Perl 5.40, Ruby 3.3, Node.js 22, Git 2.45, MySQL 8.4, PostgreSQL 16, MariaDB 10.11, and Valkey 7.2.
- GCC 14.2 provides the default compiler stack with RHEL 10.0 Beta including glibc 2.39, Binutils 2.41, and other updated toolchain components. LLVM 18.1.8 is also available with RHEL 10 Beta as is Rust 1.79.
- There's a new file browser available from the Cockpit web console via the cockpit-files package for more easily managing files and directories within that convenient web interface.
- RHEL 10 targets the x86-64-v3 micro-architecture feature level for AMD and Intel CPUs.
- The Linux 6.11 kernel is powering the RHEL 10.0 Beta.
- Among the new device drivers in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 are the IAA accelerator and QuickAssist drivers by default. There is also now the AMD PMF and HSMP drivers, and others.
- Available as a technical preview feature is AMD SEV / SEV-ES / SEV-SNP support for KVM virtual machines.
- The Composefs file-system is available as a technology preview.
- Dropped support for GFS2 file-systems.
- PulseAudio has been removed from RHEL 10 in favor of PipeWire.
More details on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Beta changes via the RedHat.com documentation. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 is expected to be out in H1'2025.
