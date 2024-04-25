Red Hat Offering Up To 4 Years Extra Support For RHEL7
This year already marks ten years since the introduction of RHEL 7. While the Red Hat Enterprise Linux support period is typically 10 years, for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 they have decided to extend that by up to four years with Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS).
One month ago Canonical announced they'd be extending Ubuntu LTS support to 12 years for Ubuntu Pro customers. Not to be outdone and in a similar situation of some customers still having enterprise OS deployments in production after ten years, Red Hat announced today that there will be Extended Life Cycle Support for RHEL7 to take it to a total of 14 years support.
Red Hat is providing a one-time, 4-year ELS maintenance period for RHEL 7. Red Hat still though is encouraging customers to move to newer versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Organizations must be using RHEL 7.9 to opt for this ELS for RHEL 7.
More details on Red Hat making support available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 for an additional four years via this blog post.
