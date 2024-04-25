Red Hat Offering Up To 4 Years Extra Support For RHEL7

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 25 April 2024 at 04:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RED HAT
This year already marks ten years since the introduction of RHEL 7. While the Red Hat Enterprise Linux support period is typically 10 years, for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 they have decided to extend that by up to four years with Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS).

One month ago Canonical announced they'd be extending Ubuntu LTS support to 12 years for Ubuntu Pro customers. Not to be outdone and in a similar situation of some customers still having enterprise OS deployments in production after ten years, Red Hat announced today that there will be Extended Life Cycle Support for RHEL7 to take it to a total of 14 years support.

RHEL 7 desktop


Red Hat is providing a one-time, 4-year ELS maintenance period for RHEL 7. Red Hat still though is encouraging customers to move to newer versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Organizations must be using RHEL 7.9 to opt for this ELS for RHEL 7.

More details on Red Hat making support available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 for an additional four years via this blog post.
1 Comment
Related News
Red Hat Releases DNF 4.20 In Preparation For DNF5
RHEL 9.4 Beta Brings Full Support For Intel SGX & DSA Accelerator Drivers
Red Hat Changing How They Handle Their Minor Release Betas
RHEL's Source Code Access Change Is Causing Issues For CentOS SIGs
Red Hat Updates RHEL Pricing For The Cloud - Now Scales With vCPU Count
Red Hat Developing AI Tool "Log Detective" To Help Developers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"