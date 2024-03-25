Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Canonical Extends Ubuntu LTS Support To 12 Years For Ubuntu Pro Customers
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS would be end-of-life soon given the ten year horizon, but now there's an additional two years of updates planned if you are an Ubuntu Pro customer. This 12 years of Ubuntu LTS support is part of their "legacy support" offered as an Ubuntu Pro add-on. For those using Ubuntu LTS releases outright without being a paying Ubuntu Pro customer are limited to five years of updates while Ubuntu Pro users have been able to tap ten years of support and security updates that is now up to 12 years.
Ubuntu has come a long ways since the days of Ubuntu 14.04...
Canonical announced the legacy support extension for Ubuntu LTS releases up to 12 years today via the Ubuntu blog. This impacts Ubuntu 14.04 and all Long Term Support releases since then and moving forward.