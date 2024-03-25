Canonical Extends Ubuntu LTS Support To 12 Years For Ubuntu Pro Customers

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 March 2024 at 12:53 PM EDT. 9 Comments
UBUNTU
Ubuntu Long-Term Support (LTS) releases have been support for 10 years of updates by Canonical while now that has been extended to 12 years but only for Ubuntu Pro customers going for their legacy support add-on. This 12 year support is extended retroactively going back to Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS would be end-of-life soon given the ten year horizon, but now there's an additional two years of updates planned if you are an Ubuntu Pro customer. This 12 years of Ubuntu LTS support is part of their "legacy support" offered as an Ubuntu Pro add-on. For those using Ubuntu LTS releases outright without being a paying Ubuntu Pro customer are limited to five years of updates while Ubuntu Pro users have been able to tap ten years of support and security updates that is now up to 12 years.

Ubuntu has come a long ways since the days of Ubuntu 14.04...

Ubuntu 14.04


Canonical announced the legacy support extension for Ubuntu LTS releases up to 12 years today via the Ubuntu blog. This impacts Ubuntu 14.04 and all Long Term Support releases since then and moving forward.
