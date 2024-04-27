Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rework For Intel CPU Model Handling To Land With Linux 6.10
Intel Linux engineers have been correcting a lot of the CPU model checks within the kernel that were previously only comparing the model ID to now also incorporate the family ID as part of the comparisons.
Long story short, those patches for changing the way the Intel CPU models are defined and check are poised to land with the upcoming Linux 6.10 kernel cycle.
The patches have begun queuing within the TIP.git x86/cpu branch. With the patches now hitting an x86 TIP.git branch, they'll be submitted for next month's Linux 6.10 merge window barring any last minute issues being raised.
There won't be any end-user differences to note besides that with Intel CPUs after Lunar Lake and Clearwater Forest (the latest Intel CPUs with upstream Linux support currently and still indicating Family 6), there will likely be an end to the Intel "Family 6" era.
The Linux 6.10 merge window will open up in mid-May following the stable v6.9 kernel release.