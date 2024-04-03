Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Canonical will be collaborating with Qualcomm for bringing Ubuntu and Ubuntu Core to devices powered by Qualcomm processors. Qualcomm will become part of Canonical's silicon partner program, which can lead to optimized flavors of Ubuntu tailored for their platforms.
In today's announcement they talk up this strategic collaboration as speeding up time to market, security-first focus, and more.
Particularly with the Ubuntu Core focus there is a big focus on Qualcomm embedded devices but hopefully this will lead to Ubuntu Linux improvements for Qualcomm-powered laptops. Particularly with the forthcoming Snapdragon X Elite laptop processor, hopefully we'll be seeing timely support for Ubuntu Linux on these new ARM laptops that are rumored to compete with and potentially outperform Apple Silicon devices. Snapdragon X ELite with 12 Oryon cores clocking up to 3.8GHz (4.3GHz boost), Adreno graphics, Hegagon NPU, and other updates this is quite an interesting ARM laptop processor to look forward to this year. Qualcomm has shown (Debian) Linux on some Snapdragon X Elite hardware already and hopefully today's collaboration between Qualcomm and Canonical will lead to good Ubuntu support for these upcoming laptops.