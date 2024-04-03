Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 10 April 2024 at 06:45 AM EDT. 10 Comments
UBUNTU
Following yesterday's news of Canonical launching Ubuntu Pro For Devices, the latest mobile/embedded news in the Ubuntu space this week is Canonical partnering with Qualcomm.

Canonical will be collaborating with Qualcomm for bringing Ubuntu and Ubuntu Core to devices powered by Qualcomm processors. Qualcomm will become part of Canonical's silicon partner program, which can lead to optimized flavors of Ubuntu tailored for their platforms.

Qualcomm developer board


In today's announcement they talk up this strategic collaboration as speeding up time to market, security-first focus, and more.

Particularly with the Ubuntu Core focus there is a big focus on Qualcomm embedded devices but hopefully this will lead to Ubuntu Linux improvements for Qualcomm-powered laptops. Particularly with the forthcoming Snapdragon X Elite laptop processor, hopefully we'll be seeing timely support for Ubuntu Linux on these new ARM laptops that are rumored to compete with and potentially outperform Apple Silicon devices. Snapdragon X ELite with 12 Oryon cores clocking up to 3.8GHz (4.3GHz boost), Adreno graphics, Hegagon NPU, and other updates this is quite an interesting ARM laptop processor to look forward to this year. Qualcomm has shown (Debian) Linux on some Snapdragon X Elite hardware already and hopefully today's collaboration between Qualcomm and Canonical will lead to good Ubuntu support for these upcoming laptops.
10 Comments
Related News
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro For Devices
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Canonical Continues Exploring Ubuntu x86-64-v3 Images - Now In Microsoft's Cloud
Canonical Extends Ubuntu LTS Support To 12 Years For Ubuntu Pro Customers
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Support Installs With NVMe-Over-TCP Drives
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
AMD Says They'll Be Open-Sourcing More Of Their GPU Software Stack & Hardware Docs