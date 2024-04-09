Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro For Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 9 April 2024 at 06:12 AM EDT. 5 Comments
UBUNTU
Complementing Canonical's existing Ubuntu Pro subscription service for expanded security maintenance, live kernel patching, compliance and hardening, real-time kernel flavor support, and other enterprise/support add-ons, Canonical today announced Ubuntu Pro For Devices.

Ubuntu Pro For Devices is an expansion of the Ubuntu Pro subscription service to now cover IoT device deployments. Canonical used Embedded World in Nuremberg for announcing Ubuntu Pro For Devices to provide subscription-based support for IoT device deployments.

This will provide ten year security maintenance for Ubuntu LTS deployments on IoT devices, device management capabilities via Landscape, real-time Ubuntu kernel support, and the other existing Ubuntu Pro benefits.

IoT and embedded has been a big focus over the years for Ubuntu Linux with Ubuntu finding use from smart exercise mirrors and various other devices. Canonical has been partnering with various ODMs and as part of their IoT/embedded play pushing their tech like Snaps, Mir, and Ubuntu Core.

Ubuntu Pro For Devices graphic


Those wishing to learn more about Ubuntu Pro For Devices can do so via the Canonical.com blog.
5 Comments
Related News
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Canonical Continues Exploring Ubuntu x86-64-v3 Images - Now In Microsoft's Cloud
Canonical Extends Ubuntu LTS Support To 12 Years For Ubuntu Pro Customers
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Support Installs With NVMe-Over-TCP Drives
Canonical Looking At Including Performance Tools In Ubuntu 24.04 By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD Says They'll Be Open-Sourcing More Of Their GPU Software Stack & Hardware Docs
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
New EEVDF Linux Scheduler Patches Make It Functionally "Complete"