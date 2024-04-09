Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro For Devices
Ubuntu Pro For Devices is an expansion of the Ubuntu Pro subscription service to now cover IoT device deployments. Canonical used Embedded World in Nuremberg for announcing Ubuntu Pro For Devices to provide subscription-based support for IoT device deployments.
This will provide ten year security maintenance for Ubuntu LTS deployments on IoT devices, device management capabilities via Landscape, real-time Ubuntu kernel support, and the other existing Ubuntu Pro benefits.
IoT and embedded has been a big focus over the years for Ubuntu Linux with Ubuntu finding use from smart exercise mirrors and various other devices. Canonical has been partnering with various ODMs and as part of their IoT/embedded play pushing their tech like Snaps, Mir, and Ubuntu Core.
Those wishing to learn more about Ubuntu Pro For Devices can do so via the Canonical.com blog.