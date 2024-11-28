Updated Ubuntu 24.10 Install Image Released For Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptops
In mid-October was the release of a developer preview for Ubuntu 24.10 on Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 powered laptops. Yesterday an updated Ubuntu 24.10 release was made available catering to these popular, current-generation ARM-powered laptops that typically ship with Windows 11 for ARM.
Compared to the mid-October state, the image release yesterday provides the next iteration of the Ubuntu concept for Snapdragon X1 Elite laptops. This image is re-based on the latest Ubuntu 24.10 packages.
Their prior developer preview image was focused exclusively on the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop while now it should "just work" on more hardware from different vendors. This new image though is still considered experimental and not intended for production use.
In addition to the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, this new Ubuntu 24.10 ARM image has been successfully installed on other laptops like the ASUS Vivobook S 15, Dell XPS 13 9345, HP Omnibook X 14, and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x. But some laptops are also known to not be working including the Dell Latitude 7455, Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Microsoft Surface Pro 11, and Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge.
Even for the laptops where the install is successful, some features may still be missing. Power management may not be working, sound via integrated speakers isn't working for some laptop models, the web camera isn't yet supported, and there may be issues with accelerated graphics support for at least some of the laptops.
Those wanting to learn more about this updated Ubuntu 24.10 image for Snapdragon X1 laptops can find all the details on Ubuntu Discourse along with plenty of comments already with the mixed results the Ubuntu ARM community is seeing on different devices.
6 Comments