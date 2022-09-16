ASUS & Canonical Partner On The IoT / Edge Computing Front

Canonical announced this morning that they have partnered with ASUS IoT, the division of ASUS focused on providing "Internet of Things" hardware, to certify Ubuntu Linux for their devices.ASUS IoT and Canonical partnered to see that their boards and systems will be certified for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (yes, 20.04 LTS and not yet the latest 22.04 LTS) for IoT/edge computing use-cases. The first ASUS device to be certified is the PE100A that is a "intelligent edge computer" powered by an NXP i.MX8M SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of eMMC storage. ASUS' documentation promotes the device as supporting Yocto Linux while Ubuntu Server is also mentioned on their technical sheets.



ASUS PE100A