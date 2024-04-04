Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
After years being used by Ubuntu Server/Cloud, Ubuntu 23.10 began making use of Canonical's Netplan declarative network configuration software and now Netplan is fully ready to take on all duties with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. After seven years of development, Netplan 1.0 is ready for primetime use from servers to desktops.
Netplan is the Canonical-developed network configuration manager relying on YAML configuration files. Netplan in turn interfaces with the likes of NetworkManager and systemd-networkd.
Netplan 1.0 was released back on 29 February while the announcement around this milestone was just posted today. Netplan 1.0 boasts better stability, simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 support, a stable libnetplan1 API, Mellanox VF-LAG support for high speed SR-IOV networking, and various other new settings and improvements.
More details on the Netplan 1.0 release that will play a centralized role for all the networking needs on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS can be found via this blog post by developer Lukas Märdian. Further Netplan 1.0 details can be found via GitHub.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will be released at the end of April.
