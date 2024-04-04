Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 4 April 2024 at 02:27 PM EDT. 10 Comments
UBUNTU
After years being used by Ubuntu Server/Cloud, Ubuntu 23.10 began making use of Canonical's Netplan declarative network configuration software and now Netplan is fully ready to take on all duties with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. After seven years of development, Netplan 1.0 is ready for primetime use from servers to desktops.

Netplan is the Canonical-developed network configuration manager relying on YAML configuration files. Netplan in turn interfaces with the likes of NetworkManager and systemd-networkd.

Netplan 1.0 was released back on 29 February while the announcement around this milestone was just posted today. Netplan 1.0 boasts better stability, simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 support, a stable libnetplan1 API, Mellanox VF-LAG support for high speed SR-IOV networking, and various other new settings and improvements.

Netplan


More details on the Netplan 1.0 release that will play a centralized role for all the networking needs on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS can be found via this blog post by developer Lukas Märdian. Further Netplan 1.0 details can be found via GitHub.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will be released at the end of April.
10 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Canonical Continues Exploring Ubuntu x86-64-v3 Images - Now In Microsoft's Cloud
Canonical Extends Ubuntu LTS Support To 12 Years For Ubuntu Pro Customers
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Support Installs With NVMe-Over-TCP Drives
Canonical Looking At Including Performance Tools In Ubuntu 24.04 By Default
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Won't Support JPEG-XL Out-Of-The-Box
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
GitHub Disables The XZ Repository Following Today's Malicious Disclosure
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization