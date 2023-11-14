Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Committing Fully To Netplan For Network Configuration

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 November 2023 at 11:30 AM EST.
The Canonical-developed Netplan has served for Linux network configuration on Ubuntu Server and Cloud versions for years. With the recent Ubuntu 23.10 release, Netplan is now being used by default on the desktop. Canonical is committing to fully leveraging Netplan for network configuration with the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release and in turn also marking the Netplan 1.0 release.

Netplan is Canonical's network configuration manager for Linux systems with network interfaces being described via YAML files. Netplan considers itself as a "network configuration abstraction renderer" that in turn interfaces with NetworkManager or systemd-networkd. Netplan finally made its way to the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop by default with having better integration for knowing when connections are created/modified through NetworkManager.

Netplan logo


For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Canonical plans to polish the Netplan codebase and deliver a Netplan 1.0 release with API/ABI stability. They are also hoping other Linux distributions begin adopting Netplan. Debian so far has decided to go with Netplan for their nework stack on Debian Cloud images.
Netplan can be used transparently to control a workstation’s network configuration and plays hand-in-hand with many desktop environments through its tight integration with NetworkManager. It allows for easy network monitoring, using common graphical interfaces and provides a “single source of truth” to network administrators, allowing for configuration of Ubuntu Desktop fleets in a streamlined and declarative way.

More details on the Ubuntu Blog.
