Linux VFS Fix For 5 Year Old Bug That Could Cause Corruption, Security Issues Or Crash

Ahead of the Linux 6.11 merge window set to close tomorrow, Linux engineer Christian Brauner at Microsoft sent in a set of two VFS fixes. One of the fixes is more noteworthy that is for a five year old bug that could cause on-disk corruption, security issues, or a kernel crash.After Christian Brauner discovered this VFS bug, Seth Forshee of DigitalOcean took to fixing the situation where it was possible to mount file-systems with a non-initial user name-space. This could cause security issues, bugs, or even on-disk corruption. But the good news is that the mount with a non-initial user-namespace was limited in scope to privileged users.This is a bug that was introduced by a patch authored in 2018 and found in the mainline Linux kernel since February 2019. Thus this VFS fix is expected to be back-ported to currently supported stable Linux kernel series.

"I noticed that it is possible for a privileged user to mount most filesystems with a non-initial user namespace in sb->s_user_ns. When fsopen() is called in a non-init namespace the caller's namespace is recorded in fs_context->user_ns. If the returned file descriptor is then passed to a process privileged in init_user_ns, that process can call fsconfig(fd_fs, FSCONFIG_CMD_CREATE*), creating a new superblock with sb->s_user_ns set to the namespace of the process which called fsopen().



This is problematic as only filesystems that raise FS_USERNS_MOUNT are known to be able to support a non-initial s_user_ns. Others may suffer security issues, on-disk corruption or outright crash the kernel. Prevent that by restricting such delegation to filesystems that allow FS_USERNS_MOUNT.



Note, that this delegation requires a privileged process to actually create the superblock so either the privileged process is cooperaing or someone must have tricked a privileged process into operating on a fscontext file descriptor whose origin it doesn't know (a stupid idea).



The bug dates back to about 5 years afaict."