Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a really great release with all of its fresh software packages, the new desktop installer has evolved rather well, the GNOME 46 desktop is being used as the default desktop, and a variety of other refinements. There have already been dozens of Phoronix articles covering Ubuntu 24.04 including preliminary benchmarks and more. I'll also have out some interesting Ubuntu 24.04 LTS desktop benchmarks in the coming hours.
Those wishing to download Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release images right now can find the freshly-pressed ISOs on releases.ubuntu.com. Stay tuned for more Ubuntu 24.04 benchmarks to come on Phoronix. Great job to all those at Canonical and the community involved on making this rather great Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release.