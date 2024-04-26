KDE Fixes Adaptive-Sync Issues & Less Glitches During GPU Resets

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 April 2024 at 06:01 AM EDT. 3 Comments
KDE
KDE developer Nate Graham is back from the latest KDE sprint in Germany and out with his new weekly status report to highlight all of the interesting KDE changes that landed this week.

This week saw continues fixes pouring in for Plasma 6.0.5 as well as ongoing feature work toward Plasma 6.1. Some of this week's KDE highlights include:

- KDE System Settings has added an option now for selecting how you'd like sizes displayed. You can choose MB and GB style rather than MiB and GiB.

- Apps inhibiting sleep and screen locking are now shown by their pretty names rather than the binary names.

- KDE Discover has adopted the new frame-less message header style.

- THe Kate text editor now works correctly with multiple virtual desktops.

- Various fixes to the Spectacle screenshot and screen recording tool. Spectacle will also now start-up faster on Wayland.

- A fix for KDE Plasma would have flickering and stuttering when Adaptive-Sync (Variable Rate Refresh) support was enabled.

- Reduced visual glitches when the GPU carries out a reset.

More details on these changes over on Nate's blog.
