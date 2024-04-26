Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Fixes Adaptive-Sync Issues & Less Glitches During GPU Resets
This week saw continues fixes pouring in for Plasma 6.0.5 as well as ongoing feature work toward Plasma 6.1. Some of this week's KDE highlights include:
- KDE System Settings has added an option now for selecting how you'd like sizes displayed. You can choose MB and GB style rather than MiB and GiB.
- Apps inhibiting sleep and screen locking are now shown by their pretty names rather than the binary names.
- KDE Discover has adopted the new frame-less message header style.
- THe Kate text editor now works correctly with multiple virtual desktops.
- Various fixes to the Spectacle screenshot and screen recording tool. Spectacle will also now start-up faster on Wayland.
- A fix for KDE Plasma would have flickering and stuttering when Adaptive-Sync (Variable Rate Refresh) support was enabled.
- Reduced visual glitches when the GPU carries out a reset.
More details on these changes over on Nate's blog.