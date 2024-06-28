KDE Developers Fix More Bugs For Plasma 6.1, Begin More Feature Work On Plasma 6.2

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 June 2024 at 05:33 AM EDT. 11 Comments
KDE
KDE developers have still been busy addressing early fallout from the Plasma 6.1 desktop that released earlier this month while also beginning more feature activity for Plasma 6.2.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all interesting KDE activity for the week. Among this week's KDE highlights are:

- There continued to be a lot of work bug fixing and polishing the recently released KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop. In particular, Plasma's new edit mode proved particularly buggy and has seen various refinements. Look for upcoming Plasma 6.1 point releases to address the fallout.

- KDE's high priority bug count hit a record low of 29 open bugs.

- Plasma 6.2 has begun seeing various UI polishing work.

- Plasma 6.2 will support Enhanced Open WiFi security (OWE).

- KWin has a new "hide cursor" effect that can be set to turn the cursor off after inactivity or to only hide it while typing.

- KDE's Ocean and Oxygen sound themes now include bell sounds to replace the atrocious default system bell noise.

- Continued improvements to the KDE System Settings.

- Using a stylus on KDE Plasma Wayland now allows the user to drag windows around from empty areas.

- Many other bug fixes.

More details on these changes over on Nate's blog.
11 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
KDE's Cube Effect Now Launches More Reliably & Other Post-6.1 Plasma Fixes
Theseus Ship 6.1 Released For This KWinFT Evolution Now Based On KDE Plasma 6.1
KDE Plasma 6.1 Released With Easier Remote Desktop Support, Wayland Explicit Sync
Fedora 41 Looks To Offer A KDE Plasma Mobile Spin
KDE Plasma 6.1 Prepares For Release Next Week
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
NUMA Emulation Yields "Significant Performance Uplift" To Raspberry Pi 5
GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47
Bcachefs Making Tiny Steps Toward Full Self-Healing Capabilities