KDE Developers Fix More Bugs For Plasma 6.1, Begin More Feature Work On Plasma 6.2
KDE developers have still been busy addressing early fallout from the Plasma 6.1 desktop that released earlier this month while also beginning more feature activity for Plasma 6.2.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all interesting KDE activity for the week. Among this week's KDE highlights are:
- There continued to be a lot of work bug fixing and polishing the recently released KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop. In particular, Plasma's new edit mode proved particularly buggy and has seen various refinements. Look for upcoming Plasma 6.1 point releases to address the fallout.
- KDE's high priority bug count hit a record low of 29 open bugs.
- Plasma 6.2 has begun seeing various UI polishing work.
- Plasma 6.2 will support Enhanced Open WiFi security (OWE).
- KWin has a new "hide cursor" effect that can be set to turn the cursor off after inactivity or to only hide it while typing.
- KDE's Ocean and Oxygen sound themes now include bell sounds to replace the atrocious default system bell noise.
- Continued improvements to the KDE System Settings.
- Using a stylus on KDE Plasma Wayland now allows the user to drag windows around from empty areas.
- Many other bug fixes.
More details on these changes over on Nate's blog.
