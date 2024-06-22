KDE's Cube Effect Now Launches More Reliably & Other Post-6.1 Plasma Fixes
Following this week's great KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop release, developers have been fixing some minor bugs and other issues that were raised by early users of this updated open-source Qt6-powered desktop.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekend recap of all the interesting KDE changes for the week. Most of the week was spent prepping for KDE Plasma 6.1 and then in turn addressing some of the limited fallout from this new feature release. There have been a number of fixes and clean-ups to land, such as KWin's Cube effect can now be opened more reliably with Plasma 6.1.1.
KDE's Zoom effect and ICC color profiles now cooperate better and there have also been a seemingly never-ending flow of KWin fixes. Plus there are various smaller UI refinements that landed this week.
Those interested in learning more about the KDE changes for this week can see Nate's blog for all the details.
