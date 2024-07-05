Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
KDE Plasma 6.2 To Support libinput's Auto-Scrolling Feature
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the interesting changes for the week. Some of this week's KDE highlights include:
- Plasma 6.2 now allows enabling the auto-scrolling feature of the libinput driver. With libinput's auto-scrolling, holding down the middle button of the mouse and moving the whole mouse allows for scrolling within any scrollable view.
- The Dolphin file manager now honors the system-wide "disable smooth scrolling" setting.
- Any .desktop files within sub-folders below the desktop are now shown as they are on the desktop itself with Plasma 6.2.
- Various KDE System Settings fixes.
- Many bug fixes.
More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.