KDE Plasma 6.2 To Support libinput's Auto-Scrolling Feature

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 July 2024 at 05:59 AM EDT. 4 Comments
It's been a busy start to July with KDE developers tackling more features for Plasma 6.2 while continuing to deliver fixes to the modern KDE Plasma desktop stack.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the interesting changes for the week. Some of this week's KDE highlights include:

- Plasma 6.2 now allows enabling the auto-scrolling feature of the libinput driver. With libinput's auto-scrolling, holding down the middle button of the mouse and moving the whole mouse allows for scrolling within any scrollable view.

- The Dolphin file manager now honors the system-wide "disable smooth scrolling" setting.

- Any .desktop files within sub-folders below the desktop are now shown as they are on the desktop itself with Plasma 6.2.

- Various KDE System Settings fixes.

- Many bug fixes.

More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
4 Comments
