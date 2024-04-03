Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Now Available For Testing
The Ubuntu 24.04 beta release is now available for testing ahead of the official release later this month for this new Long Term Support release of Ubuntu Linux.
Ubuntu 24.04 beta is coming one week late due to package rebuilds following the XZ security fiasco. It's available now and still allowing for sufficient time for testing ahead of the 25 April official release.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is shaping up well with many installer improvements, powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel, the GNOME 46 desktop is the default with the latest Wayland enhancements, the fresh Mesa 24.0 open-source graphics driver support, the GCC 13 compiler is the default system compiler, and many other useful updates. Canonical has also begun investing more into performance engineering and optimizations during the Ubuntu 24.04 cycle.
I'll have up more Ubuntu 24.04 benchmarks soon on Phoronix while those wishing to try out today's beta release can find the details via Ubuntu Discourse.
