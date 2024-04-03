Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 April 2024 at 06:58 AM EDT. 16 Comments
UBUNTU
The Ubuntu 24.04 beta won't be happening tomorrow as planned but has been pushed back by one week due to the XZ security nightmare and wanting to rebuild packages out of an abundance of caution.

Canonical decided to rebuild all binary packages for Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat) after the compromised XZ code was built for the xz-utils package. While there is no indication other packages were compromised as a result, out of caution they are building all binaries in their builds after compiling the malicious XZ package.

Ubuntu 24.04


Due to the time needed for package rebuilds, the Ubuntu 24.04 beta has been pushed back from 4 April to 11 April.

Notice of the Ubuntu 24.04 Beta delay was posted today to the Ubuntu Discourse.

The official Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release date of 25 April still appears to be on track.
16 Comments
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

