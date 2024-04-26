Servo Web Engine Now Passing Acid2 Layout Engine Test
The Servo web engine developers have enjoyed a busy April with a number of new features added to this Rust creation.
Months after passing the Acid1 layout engine test, Servo now can successfully pass the Acid2 layout test! As of earlier this month, Servo successfully handles the Acid2 test.
As outlined on the Servo blog, Servo has picked up various new features like object tags with image data URLs, "ex" units within CSS, and more. Servo can now support non-autoplay HTML5 video tags as long as the page provides its own controls.
Additionally, Servo continues making progress on being embed-friendly and allowing this web engine to be nicely embedded within other applications. KDAB for example has been working on embedding Servo within Qt software.
Over on the Servo.org blog is a lengthy write-up about all of the new features tackled in April for the Servo web engine.
