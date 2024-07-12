libavif 1.1 Released For Improving AVIF Image Encoding

12 July 2024
Libavif 1.1 has arrived as the newest feature release to this library for implementing the AV1 Image File Format with image encode and decode capabilities.

The libavif 1.1 release introduces an experimental API for reading and writing gain maps to AVIF files. The gain maps can be used to display HDR images that look good on both SDR and HDR displays. But again for the time being this gain map API for AVIF files is considered experimental. As part of this is also experimental support for converting JPEG files with gain maps over to AVIF files with compatible gain maps.

Libavif 1.1 also adds an experimental API for reading and writing MIF3-branded AVIF files. Another experimental feature is support for layered AVIF encoding where multiple layers are used and works like a frame of an animated AVIF. Chrome 94 and newer is one application supporting layered AVIF images that are rendered in a progressive manner.

The other experimental API with libavif 1.1 is support for reading and writing 16-bit AVIF files.

More details on the libavif 1.1 new APIs, features, and other fixes can be found via AOMediaCodec on GitHub.
