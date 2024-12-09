Servo Browser Engine Landed More Performance Optimizations In November

The Servo browser engine project is out with their latest monthly status update to outline improvements made to this Rust-based open-source engine.During the month of November the Servo developers were quite busy implementing new features as well as continuing their performance conquest. Some of the latest enhancements made to Servo include:- Experimental support for CSS grid layout.- Support for :is() and :where() selectors.- Parallel layout support for Flexbox.- Form submission support with input type of image.- The ability to scroll the viewport and scrollable elements with your pointer anywhere in the area rather than having to be over actual content.- A number of performance optimizations for faster layouts, faster caching of intrinsic sizes, caching of font template matches, and other performance improvements.- There have also been optimizations to reduce the size of Servo's binaries.And the latest screenshot they shared of Servo in action:

More details on the November 2024 highlights to Servo via Servo.org