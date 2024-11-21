Zrythm 1.0 Released For Powerful Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Zrythm 1.0 released today as a big milestone for this open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software that caters from professional users down to beginners.
Zrythm 1.0 features an advanced UI and provides streamlined audio editing capabilities, a variety of tools, many mixing features, support for many plug-ins and file formats, and more. Zrythm has been in development for years while only today has reached the v1.0 milestone.
Zrythm 1.0 is built atop the GTK toolkit but the developers are switching over to Qt6 to replace GTK for the Zrythm 2.0 milestone.
Downloads and more information on the Zrythm 1.0 release via GitHub.
1 Comment