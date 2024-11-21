Zrythm 1.0 Released For Powerful Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 November 2024 at 10:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Zrythm 1.0 released today as a big milestone for this open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software that caters from professional users down to beginners.

Zrythm 1.0 features an advanced UI and provides streamlined audio editing capabilities, a variety of tools, many mixing features, support for many plug-ins and file formats, and more. Zrythm has been in development for years while only today has reached the v1.0 milestone.

Zrythm 1.0 is built atop the GTK toolkit but the developers are switching over to Qt6 to replace GTK for the Zrythm 2.0 milestone.

Zrythm


Downloads and more information on the Zrythm 1.0 release via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Blender 4.3 Released With AMD HIP-RT Ray-Tracing On Linux, Experimental Vulkan Backend
FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System
Servo Browser Engine Seeing Many Performance Optimizations & SubtleCrypto API
GIMP 3.2 Will Aim To Be Out Within One Year Of GIMP 3.0
cURL 8.11 Released With Official WebSockets Support
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released For Testing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
Linux 6.12 Preps For Release With Real-Time, Sched_Ext, Stable Xe2 & Raspberry Pi 5
GNOME Mutter Switches To High Priority KMS Thread To Avoid Crashes
Uncached Buffered IO Is Performing Great, Working Now On Btrfs / EXT4 / XFS