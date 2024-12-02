Llamafile 0.8.17 Brings New Web UI For This Easy-To-Distribute AI LLM Framework

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 December 2024 at 06:34 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Llamafile 0.8.17 debuted this weekend as the newest version of this Mozilla research project for making it easy to distribute and run AI large language models (LLMs) within a single file. As implied by its name, Llamafile leverages Llama.cpp along with other open-source software into one consistent framework for helping to make single-file LLM executables a reality.

After recently reworking its CLI chatbot interface, the new Llamafile 0.8.17 release rolls out a new web UI. The central improvement of Llamafile 0.8.17 is bringing a new web UI that supports both a web-based chat bot mode as well as a raw completion interface. The syntax highlighting of the new web interface is on-par with their CLI experience and this new web UI is much better than their prior implementation. For now this new web UI is available through llamafiler while in tthe future it will be folded into llamafile itself to fully replace the old server.

Llamafile's CLI chatbot also has improved VT100 support, fixed VT102 support, and adds new "/forget" and "/upload" command helpers. There is also syntax highlighting improvements with this Llamafile release for D, Ruby, JavaScriot, Ocaml, CMake, BNF, and other languages.

Here are some screenshots of the new web UI of the Llamafile 0.8.17 release:

Llamafile new web UI


Llamafile new web UI


More screenshots and details from within the v0.8.17 release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Zrythm 1.0 Released For Powerful Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Blender 4.3 Released With AMD HIP-RT Ray-Tracing On Linux, Experimental Vulkan Backend
FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System
Servo Browser Engine Seeing Many Performance Optimizations & SubtleCrypto API
GIMP 3.2 Will Aim To Be Out Within One Year Of GIMP 3.0
cURL 8.11 Released With Official WebSockets Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging