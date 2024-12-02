Llamafile 0.8.17 Brings New Web UI For This Easy-To-Distribute AI LLM Framework
Llamafile 0.8.17 debuted this weekend as the newest version of this Mozilla research project for making it easy to distribute and run AI large language models (LLMs) within a single file. As implied by its name, Llamafile leverages Llama.cpp along with other open-source software into one consistent framework for helping to make single-file LLM executables a reality.
After recently reworking its CLI chatbot interface, the new Llamafile 0.8.17 release rolls out a new web UI. The central improvement of Llamafile 0.8.17 is bringing a new web UI that supports both a web-based chat bot mode as well as a raw completion interface. The syntax highlighting of the new web interface is on-par with their CLI experience and this new web UI is much better than their prior implementation. For now this new web UI is available through llamafiler while in tthe future it will be folded into llamafile itself to fully replace the old server.
Llamafile's CLI chatbot also has improved VT100 support, fixed VT102 support, and adds new "/forget" and "/upload" command helpers. There is also syntax highlighting improvements with this Llamafile release for D, Ruby, JavaScriot, Ocaml, CMake, BNF, and other languages.
Here are some screenshots of the new web UI of the Llamafile 0.8.17 release:
More screenshots and details from within the v0.8.17 release announcement.
