FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 November 2024 at 11:24 AM EST. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
FreeCAD 1.0 was just released as a major update to this leading open-source, cross-platform 3D parametric modeler software.

FreeCAD 1.0 is a big step forward for the open-source CAD / 3D modeling world. FreeCAD continues to build off the OpenCASCADE code, Coin3D library, and leveraging the Qt toolkit for a nice cross-platform UI.

FreeCAD 1.0 on Linux


With FreeCAD 1.0 there are many UI/UX improvements, a new materials system, an integrated assembly workbench, and new topological naming problem mitigation code, among other changes.

FreeCAD 1.0 on Linux


This YouTube video below shows off some of the enhancements of FreeCAD 1.0.


For those interested in FreeCAD 1.0 the source code as well as Linux AppImage x86_64 and AArch64 binaries (and Windows and macOS binaries) are available via GitHub. If this is your first time hearing about the FreeCAD software, more information on this great free software project is available from FreeCAD.org.
