FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System

FreeCAD 1.0 was just released as a major update to this leading open-source, cross-platform 3D parametric modeler software.FreeCAD 1.0 is a big step forward for the open-source CAD / 3D modeling world. FreeCAD continues to build off the OpenCASCADE code, Coin3D library, and leveraging the Qt toolkit for a nice cross-platform UI.

With FreeCAD 1.0 there are many UI/UX improvements, a new materials system, an integrated assembly workbench, and new topological naming problem mitigation code, among other changes.

This YouTube video below shows off some of the enhancements of FreeCAD 1.0.