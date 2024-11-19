Blender 4.3 Released With AMD HIP-RT Ray-Tracing On Linux, Experimental Vulkan Backend

Blender 4.3 is out today as the newest feature update to this leading open-source 3D modeling software.Most exciting for Linux users with Blender 4.3 is finally boasting AMD HIP-RT support for ray-tracing on Radeon graphics cards as well as having an experimental Vulkan option for rendering the Blender UI

Some of the key highlights for Blender 4.3 consist of:- Blender 4.3 finally supports HIP-RT on Linux for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing with AMD graphics cards. Blender is now using the open-source HIP-RT libraries on both Windows and Linux.- Improvements to the Cycles Volume Scattering node.- Eevee now has feature parity with Cycles thanks to the latest light and shadow linking work.- There is an experimental Vulkan back-end for rendering the Blender user interface on Windows and Linux. This Vulkan back-end is still considered an early stage feature and will be improved upon moving forward as an alternative to the OpenGL-based UI.- Geometry Nodes now support working with Grase Pencil data.- Experimental Windows on Arm support.- glTF import and export enhancements.- Various performance optimizations.