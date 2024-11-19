Blender 4.3 Released With AMD HIP-RT Ray-Tracing On Linux, Experimental Vulkan Backend

Blender 4.3 is out today as the newest feature update to this leading open-source 3D modeling software.

Most exciting for Linux users with Blender 4.3 is finally boasting AMD HIP-RT support for ray-tracing on Radeon graphics cards as well as having an experimental Vulkan option for rendering the Blender UI.

Blender 4.3 on Linux


Some of the key highlights for Blender 4.3 consist of:

- Blender 4.3 finally supports HIP-RT on Linux for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing with AMD graphics cards. Blender is now using the open-source HIP-RT libraries on both Windows and Linux.

- Improvements to the Cycles Volume Scattering node.

- Eevee now has feature parity with Cycles thanks to the latest light and shadow linking work.

- There is an experimental Vulkan back-end for rendering the Blender user interface on Windows and Linux. This Vulkan back-end is still considered an early stage feature and will be improved upon moving forward as an alternative to the OpenGL-based UI.

- Geometry Nodes now support working with Grase Pencil data.

- Experimental Windows on Arm support.

- glTF import and export enhancements.

- Various performance optimizations.

Blender 4.3 on Linux


More details on the Blender 4.3 changes via the release notes. Blender 4.3 can be downloaded at Blender.org. New CPU/GPU Blender benchmarks soon.
