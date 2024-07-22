Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
LZ4 v1.10 Introduces Multi-Threading Support For Major Compression Speedups
LZ4 1.10 has been dubbed the "multi-cores edition" with this version adding multi-threading support to help speed-up compression now that modern I/O storage with NVMe is so much faster there's a real need to make compressing data even faster.
Benchmarks by Yann Collet show LZ4 1.10 with multi-threading being 5.4~8.0x faster with various data and across Intel / AMD / Apple processors on Windows / macOS / Linux. LZ4 compression with multi-threading on any modern CPUs should now be much, much faster than prior versions. LZ4 decompression can also be ~60%+ faster with overlapping decompression but not as important as the compression speed-ups.
LZ4 1.10 also promotes its dictionary compression from being "experimental" to a fully supported feature. There's also a new "Level 2" compression mode for LZ4, build system improvements, various CLI fixes, and a variety of other optimizations and code improvements.
Downloads and more details on this big LZ4 v1.10 update via GitHub. I'll have out some new LZ4 benchmarks soon across different processors in looking at the multi-threaded compression performance gains.